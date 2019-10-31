Freddie sees U.S. housing market strong as global slowdown looms

The housing market will stay solid with home sales rising to 6.0M for 2019 and to 6.1M in 2020, according to Freddie Mac's October Forecast.

While economic growth has slowed globally, the effect is more muted in the U.S.

Manufacturing is contracting and business investment has declined in the U.S., but the housing market "remains on solid ground with housing starts, building permits, existing home sales, and new home sales all outperforming the broader economy," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Forecast highlights include: