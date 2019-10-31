Nat gas snaps three-day winning streak after stockpile build

Natural gas prices (UNG -2.1% ) settled -2.2% to $2.633/MMBtu after U.S. stockpiles rose by a greater than expected 89B cf last week.

Weather models predicting colder than normal temperatures across the U.S. helped lift futures earlier in the week, but continuing stockpile builds returned to the forefront for investors.

But some analysts predict that expectations for colder than usual weather eventually win win out over inventory concerns.

"Despite continued oversupply, it is evident from the recent rally that Mother Nature still can push the market around," according to Gelber & Associates.

Natural gas names are mostly lower, with (EQT +8.6% ), which reported earnings, a notable exception; elsewhere, AR -7.4% , CHK -4.3% , SWN -2.8% , GPOR -0.7% , RRC -0.2% , COG +0.8% .

