Arista -17% after Q4 cloud warning

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has slipped 17% in early after-hours going, following a Q3 earnings report where it topped expectations but issued sharply downside revenue guidance for the current quarter due to one customer.

“In Q3 2019 we continued to see the adoption of our cloud networking technology in more diverse environments," says CEO Jayshree Ullal. "While we expect a sudden softening in Q4 with a specific cloud titan customer, we are committed to a sustainable and strong foundation of long-term growth, innovation and profitability."

Revenues for Q3 rose 16.2% Y/Y (and up 7.6% sequentially) to $654.4M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was down slightly to 64.4%, from 64.6%.

And net income rose to $217.1M from $171.3M.

But it's guiding to Q4 revenue of $540M-$560M (vs. consensus for $686.5M), gross margin of 63-65% and operating margin of about 36%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $555.1M (up 14.3%); Service, $99.3M (up 27.7%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

