El Pollo Loco tops EBITDA expectations

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) reports comparable sales at company-owned restaurants rose 1.6% and 0.6% at franchised outlets in Q3 as a higher average check offset soft traffic.

Net income was $6.4M vs. $6.8M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.9M vs. $15.0M consensus.

For the full year, El Pollo Loco expects system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0% to 2.0% and adjusted EBITDA of $61M to $63M. The company also sees opening of 2 to 3 new company-owned restaurants and 2 to3 new franchised restaurants.

Shares of LOCO are flat in AH trading.