Toll Brothers gets new $1.905B credit line, extends $800M loan

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) enters into a five-year $1.905B senior unsecured revolving credit facility to replace its existing $1.295B revolving credit facility, which was due to mature in May 2021.

The new facility, which matures in November 2024 and includes 24 banks, has an accordion feature that can be increased up to $2.5B under certain conditions.

Toll also extended the maturity of its existing $800M senior term loan facility by one year to November 2024.

The company also redeemed $250M of 6.750% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2019 using cash on hand.