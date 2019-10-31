Amgen teams up with BeiGene in cancer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) inks a global collaboration agreement with China's BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) aimed at developing and commercializing cancer therapies.

Under the terms of the partnership, BeiGene will commercialize Amgen's Xgeva (denosumab), Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and Blincyto (blinatumomab) in China for five or seven years during which the parties will equally share profits and losses. Following the commercialization period, BeiGene will have the right to retain one product while receiving sales-based royalties on the others for an additional five years.

The companies have also agreed to jointly develop 20 oncology assets globally in Amgen's pipeline, including AMG 510 and BiTE antibodies, with BeiGene responsible for development and commercialization in China. BeiGene will have the right to retain ~one of every three approved products, up to a total of six, other than AMG 510, for commercialization in China. Profits and losses will be shared.

Amgen will acquire a 20.5% stake in BeiGene at $174.85 per American Depositary Share (ADS) representing a total investment of ~$2.7B.

BeiGene closed today at $138.34.