B&G Foods -3% after light profit

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) trades lower after a Q3 profit miss during a quarter in which revenue decreased 3.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 6.1% to $86M during the quarter vs. $85M consensus.

Adjusted gross profit was 28.0% of sales.

Looking ahead, B&G expects full-year sales range to fall in a range of $1.665B to $1.70B vs. $1.66B consensus and EPS of $1.65 to $1.80 vs. $1.82 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $295M to $310M is anticipated vs. $307M consensus.

BGS -2.89% AH to $15.10.

