Live Nation hits operating income record despite revenue drop

  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) fell well short of revenue expectations in its Q3 earnings on live event underperformance, but provided a sunny outlook as it heads into 2020.
  • Revenue dipped 1.8% to $3.77B.
  • But the company hit its highest operating income ever, up 11% to $260M.
  • Net income rose 5.9% to just under $194M.
  • Revenue by segment: Concerts, $3.17B (down 4%); Ticketing, $388.5M (up 5%); Sponsorship and Advertising, $215.2M (up 26%).
  • Adjusted operating income by segment: Concerts, $194.5M (down 3%); Ticketing, $127.3M (up 20%); Sponsorship and advertising, $145.3M (up 18%).
  • All businesses have delivered growth year-to-date, and "we currently expect each to deliver record revenue, operating income, and AOI for the full year," says CEO Michael Rapino.
  • "With an early look to next year, our 2020 pipeline is up substantially, with over 1,500 stadium, arena and amphitheater shows booked already, up double digits from this same point last year."
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.