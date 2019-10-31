Live Nation hits operating income record despite revenue drop
Oct. 31, 2019 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) fell well short of revenue expectations in its Q3 earnings on live event underperformance, but provided a sunny outlook as it heads into 2020.
- Revenue dipped 1.8% to $3.77B.
- But the company hit its highest operating income ever, up 11% to $260M.
- Net income rose 5.9% to just under $194M.
- Revenue by segment: Concerts, $3.17B (down 4%); Ticketing, $388.5M (up 5%); Sponsorship and Advertising, $215.2M (up 26%).
- Adjusted operating income by segment: Concerts, $194.5M (down 3%); Ticketing, $127.3M (up 20%); Sponsorship and advertising, $145.3M (up 18%).
- All businesses have delivered growth year-to-date, and "we currently expect each to deliver record revenue, operating income, and AOI for the full year," says CEO Michael Rapino.
- "With an early look to next year, our 2020 pipeline is up substantially, with over 1,500 stadium, arena and amphitheater shows booked already, up double digits from this same point last year."
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
