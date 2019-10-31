Mixed quarter for Funko

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) edges 0.28% higher in AH action after topping Q3 estimates on sales growth of 26%.

Gross margin came in at 38.3% of sales vs. 38.4% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 20% to $40.6M.

The company says the number of active properties increased 13% to 627.

Looking ahead, Funko anticipates sales to be in a range of $840M to $850M vs. $849M consensus and EPS of $1.15 to $1.22 vs. $1.24 consensus.

