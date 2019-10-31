CBL Q3 same-center NOI falls 5.9% Y/Y

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 34 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 32 cents and compares with 40 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 revenue of $187.3M falls from $206.9M in the year-ago quarter; falls short of the $189.3M consensus.

Q3 total portfolio same-center net operating income declines 5.9% Y/Y.

Same-center mall occupancy of 88.7% at Sept. 30, 2019 improved 60 basis points from June 30, 2019 and fell from 90.7% at Sept. 30, 2018.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO of $1.30-$1.35.

Conference call on Nov. 1 at 11:00 AM ET.

