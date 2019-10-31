NeoPhotonics +10.2% after Q3 beat, solid guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 10.2% in postmarket trading after its beat on top and bottom lines in Q3, where it also issued strong upside to the current quarter outlook.

Revenues jumped 13% both year-over-year and sequentially, to $92.4M.

Gross margin rose to 29% from last quarter's 25.6%.

And the company swung to an EPS gain of $0.05 from last quarter's $0.16.

Cash from operations was $9M, up from last quarter's $0.7M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $94M-$100M (above consensus for $91.5M), gross margin of 28-32%, operating expenses of $22.5M-$23.5M and EPS of $0.04-$0.14 (vs. consensus for $0.04).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

