Fortinet +9.7% after beat-and-raise
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) +9.7% beats Q3 estimates with 21% Y/Y revenue growth. The in-line Q4 outlook sees $595-610M in revenue and $0.69-0.71 EPS.
  • Q4 billings expected from $750-765M, gross margin from 75.5-76.5% and operating margin from 25.5-26%.
  • For the FY, Fortinet lifts its billings guidance from $2.51-2.54B to $2.55-2.57B. Service revenue raises from $1.34-1.36B to $1.36-1.37B, and adjusted gross margin from 75.5-76.5% to 76.5-77%.
  • Q3 service revenue totaled $350.4M and product revenue was $197.1M. Billings grew 19% Y/Y to $626.6M.
  • Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
