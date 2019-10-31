Fortinet +9.7% after beat-and-raise
Oct. 31, 2019 4:30 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)FTNTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) +9.7% beats Q3 estimates with 21% Y/Y revenue growth. The in-line Q4 outlook sees $595-610M in revenue and $0.69-0.71 EPS.
- Q4 billings expected from $750-765M, gross margin from 75.5-76.5% and operating margin from 25.5-26%.
- For the FY, Fortinet lifts its billings guidance from $2.51-2.54B to $2.55-2.57B. Service revenue raises from $1.34-1.36B to $1.36-1.37B, and adjusted gross margin from 75.5-76.5% to 76.5-77%.
- Q3 service revenue totaled $350.4M and product revenue was $197.1M. Billings grew 19% Y/Y to $626.6M.
- Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.
