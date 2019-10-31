Western Union backs previous guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is down slightly after reaffirming FY19 guidance and three-year targets alongside its Q3 report.

The payments company expects full-year revenue to fall at a mid single-digit clip and EPS to land in a range of $1.70 to $1.80 vs. $1.75 consensus. The three-year targets include an operating margin of around 23% and low double-digit EPS CAGR for 2020-2022.

CEO update: "Third quarter results were solid, as we produced strong adjusted margins and improved consumer money transfer revenue growth, while completing major actions to advance our new strategy and the restructuring program. We are focused on executing our long-term strategy, opening our unique cross-border platform for incremental growth opportunities and optimizing our existing businesses, while also generating significant efficiencies and margin expansion."

WU -1.05% AH to $24.80.

