Trade headlines take root as stocks drop

Stocks pulled back from record highs after some negative vibes over a potential U.S.-China trade deal outweighed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook, although a late push lifted the market well off session lows.

Bloomberg reported overnight that Chinese officials have raised doubts over the possibility of a long-term trade deal with the U.S., citing concerns about Pres. Trump's "impulsive nature."

Investors also noted a drop in the Chicago PMI to its lowest level since December 2015 last month, suggesting conditions are deteriorating for Midwest manufacturers.

The S&P sectors most closely tied to trade and growth were the day's biggest losers, including industrials (-1.1%), materials (-1.1%), financials (-0.6%) and energy (-0.5%), while utilities (+0.5%) and communication services (+0.3%) were the only groups that finished in positive territory.

The U.S. Treasury market enjoyed a strong rally, sending the two-year yield down 10 bps to 1.52% and the 10-year yield dropping 11 bps to 1.69%.

WTI December crude oil settled 1.6% lower at $54.18/bbl.