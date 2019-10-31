Bio-Rad Q3 sales up 3%, ytd cash flow up 65%

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Q3 results:

Revenue: $560.6M (+2.8%); Life Sciences: $215.7M (+4.5%); Clinical Diagnostics: $341.8M (+2.4%).

Net loss: ($258.8M) (-196.1%); non-GAAP net income:$48.6M (+76.1%); loss/share: ($8.68) (-197.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.61 (+76.9%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $298.1M (+65.2%).

GAAP results negatively impacted by a decline of $390.6M in the market value of securities held primary related to its investment in Sartorius AG.

2019 guidance: Revenue growth: 4.0 - 4.5%.

Previously: Bio-Rad Labs EPS beats by $0.20, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)