Avis -10% after soft guidance; Hertz dented too

Oct. 31, 2019 4:37 PM ETCAR, HTZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is lower after Q3 revenue misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.
  • A 2% increase in rental days, was partially offset by a 1% decrease in revenue per day during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $471M vs. $476M a year ago.
  • "We focused on higher rate rentals in a challenging environment to improve our pricing, and we were able to increase our customer approval ratings to record highs," notes Avis exec Keith Rankin.
  • Avis expects revenue of $9.0B for $9.2B for the full year vs. $9.20B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $750M to $800M is anticipated vs $802M consensus.
  • In AH trading, Avis is down 10.44% and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is off 3.44%.
  • Previously: Avis Budget EPS misses by $0.68, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)
