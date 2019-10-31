Vici Properties hikes guidance

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) boosts guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $1.47-$1.48 vs. its previous range of $1.45-$1.47.

Consensus estimate is $1.41.

Guidance reflects the closing of the JACK Cincinnati acquisition on Sept. 20, 2019, acceleration of the deferred financing fees that have been incurred in connection with the Eldorado transaction, and the estimated impact of potential dilution resulting from the June 2019 forward sale agreements during the period of time prior to settlement.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 35 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 33 cents and compares with 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $222.5M misses the consensus estimate of $224.5M and declines from $232.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $211.7M rises from $182.8M a year ago.

Vici falls 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Nov. 1 at 10:00 AM ET.