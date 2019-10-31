Pinterest -19% after revenue miss, downside outlook

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -19.2% reports mixed Q3 results that beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue despite a 47% Y/Y growth. The company raises its FY19 revenue guidance to $1.1-1.12B from $1.095-1.12B, which remains downside to the $1.12B consensus.

MAU totaled 322M versus the 311.7M consensus. The total included 87M in the U.S. (flat with estimates) and 235M for International, versus the 223.8M expectation.

ARPU was a slight miss at $0.90 versus $0.91.

Q3 U.S. revenue totaled $251M (consensus: $251.5M) and International was $28M (consensus: $24M).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

