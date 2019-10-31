U.S. Steel forges higher as Q3 loss not as bad as expected

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +5.3% after-hours as it reports a lighter than expected Q3 loss and in-line revenues of $3.07B.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell 73% Y/Y to $144M from $526M a year ago but at the high end of prior company guidance of $134M-$144M above $140M analyst consensus.

Q3 revenues fell 17% Y/Y, as flat-rolled steel shipments came in flat at 2.65M net tons compared to the prior-year period but the average realized price fell 15% Y/Y to $732/ton from $859/ton.

"While market headwinds persist, we continue to focus on what we can control, including re-scoping our asset revitalization investments and reducing fixed costs," the company says.