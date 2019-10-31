Acquisitions help drive LTC Properties Q3 revenue beat

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q3 FFO of $380.8M, or 77 cents per share, increases from $29.9M, or 75 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher revenues due to acquisitions, mortgage, and mezzanine loan originations, funding of additional loan proceeds, capital improvements and completed developments.

Per-share figure matches consensus estimate.

Q3 total revenue of $47.1M beats the average analyst estimate of $39.1M and risees from $41.8M a year ago.

Conference call on Nov. 1 at 11:00 AM ET.

