PennyMac Mortgage +4.4% as Q3 EPS beats consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust gains 4.4% in after-hours trading after (NYSE:PMT) Q3 EPS of 71 cents beats the consensus estimate of 53 cents and up from 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $21.14 at Sept. 30, 2019 increases from $20.79 at June 30, 2019.

Conventional correspondent loan production totaled $18.5B in unpaid principal balance, up 52%% from the prior quarter and 118% from Q3 2018; credit risk transfer deliveries totaled $14.2B in UPB, resulting in new commitment to purchase $523M of CRT securities; new mortgage servicing right investments totaled $250M.

Completed the sale of distressed mortgage loans totaling $94M in UPB; remaining distressed loans after the sale totaled $33M in UPB.

