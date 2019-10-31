California Resources flies higher after Q3 beat

California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC) +16.3% after-hours as Q3 earnings and revenues easily surpass analyst expectations.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAX was $278M, and cash provided by operating activities totaled $268M.

Q3 production volumes fell 6% Y/Y to 128K boe/day from 136K boe/day for the year-ago quarter, as the Lost Hills divestiture reduced output by more than 2K boe/day.

But despite lower Brent index prices, CRC's Q3 realized crude oil prices, including the effect of settled hedges, rose to $68.41/bbl from $63.63/bbl in the year-earlier quarter.

Per-barrel production costs fell slightly in Q3 to $18.82 fro $18.92 a year ago.

CRC expects its 2019 internally funded capital program in a range of $385M-$400M, of which $345 million has been invested through the end of Q3, with a total capital program of $585M-$625M for the year.