Fidus Investment Q3 NII misses, NAV rises

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Q3 adjusted net investment income of 35 cents per share matches the average analyst estimate.

Q3 total investment income of $19.2M, missing the consensus estimate of $19.5M, rises 7.4% Y/Y.

On Oct. 29, the Fidus board declared a regular quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share and a special dividend of 4 cents per share.

Q3 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $13.9M, or 57 cents per share.

Net asset value of $16.47 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $16.29 at June 30, 2019.

Invested $47.0M in debt and equity securities, including one new portfolio company, and received proceeds from repayments and realizations of $23.5M.

Estimated spillover income (or taxable income in excess of distributions) as of Sept. 30, 2019 was $16.9M, or 69 cents per share.

Conference call on Nov. 1 at 9:00 AM ET.

