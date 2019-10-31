National Fuel Gas slashes FY 2020 guidance, sees lower nat gas price

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) -3.7% after-hours as it reports mixed Q3 results and cuts FY 2020 earnings guidance.

NFG now sees FY 2020 EPS of $3.00-$3.30 vs. $3.29 analyst consensus estimate and below prior guidance of $3.25-$3.55, as the company assumes Nymex natural gas prices will average $2.40/MMBtu for the year, $0.15 below the $2.55/MMBtu assumed in earlier guidance.

NFG says its Exploration and Production segment's FY 2020 net production forecast remains unchanged at 235B-245B cfe.

The company says its Q3 average realized natural gas price after hedging fell to $2.26/Mcf from $2.45/Mcf in the prior-year period.