J2 Global +2.8% after record Q3 revenues

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is up 2.8% postmarket after topping analyst estimates with its Q3 results, where revenues hit a third-quarter record.

They increased nearly 18% to $344.1M.

Operating income rose 4%, to $59.4M. Meanwhile non-GAAP EPS rose 11%, to $1.70.

Revenue by segment: Cloud services, $171.2M (up 14%); Digital media, $173M (up 21.3%).

Net cash from operations rose 13.3% to $99.5M; free cash flow rose 12.7% to $80.5M.

At quarter's end, cash and investments ended up at $191M after the company used $149M for acquisitions and $16M for share buybacks.

For the full year, it's reaffirming guidance for revenues of $1.33B-$1.37B, EBITDA of $540M-$556M, and EPS of $6.95-$7.15.

