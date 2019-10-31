Gaming and Leisure Q4 guidance tops consensus

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) sees Q4 FFO per share of 87 cents, vs. 76 consensus estimate, and revenue of $288.2M, better than the $287.0M consensus.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 87 cents beats the average analyst estimate by 11 cents and increases from 76 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue of $287.6M falls short of the $288.1M consensus and rises from $254.1M a year earlier.

The Y/Y growth primarily reflects GLPI’s October 2018 acquisitions of real property assets operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Penn National Gaming.

Conference call on Nov. 1 at 9:00 AM ET.

