Casa Systems -21% after surprise Q3 loss

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) has slid 21.1% after hours following a surprise loss in Q3 as double-digit revenue gains still fell well short of analyst expectations.

“While our access device business was line with our expectations for the third quarter, revenue from our cable products, as well as revenue recognition from our wireless backlog, were lighter than anticipated,” says CEO Jerry Guo.

Revenues grew 14% to $81.8M, but cost of revenue jumped to $42.6M from a year-ago $14.6M, and operating expenses rose to $48M from $34.3M.

That led to a swing to an operating loss of $8.8M from a prior-year gain of $22.6M. Net income swung to a loss of $8.5M from a year-ago gain of $18.9M.

It's updated guidance for the full year, now seeing revenue of $255M-$270M (below a forecast $325.3M), gross margin of 50-60%, EBITDA between break-even and $10M, and EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.25 (well below an expected $0.24).

