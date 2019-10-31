Seeking Alpha
Financials 

Hovnanian extends maturities on $700M of debt

|About: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)|By:, SA News Editor

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) closes several refinancing transactions that extend the maturities of more than $700M of the company's debt, including addressing all near-term maturities through 2021.

It also extends 50% of its upcoming maturities in 2022 and 2024.

The company also refinanced its $125M secured revolving credit facility, which had revolving commitments terminating in December 2019, to a new secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2022.

Among transaction details:

    Exchanged or refinanced $221M of 10% senior notes due 2022 and $213.6M of 10.5% senior secured notes due 2024 into $350M of new 7.75% senior secured notes due 2026 and/or cash and $103.1M of new 11.25$ senior secured notes due 2026.

    Entered into a 7.75% new revolver to replace its prior 10.0% secured revolver.

    Refinanced near-term maturities consisting of 9.5% senior secured notes due 2020, 2.0% senior secured notes due 2021, and 5.0% senior secured notes due 2021 with the net proceeds of $283.3M of 10.5% senior secured notes due 2026.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on HOV