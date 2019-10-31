Hovnanian extends maturities on $700M of debt

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) closes several refinancing transactions that extend the maturities of more than $700M of the company's debt, including addressing all near-term maturities through 2021.

It also extends 50% of its upcoming maturities in 2022 and 2024.

The company also refinanced its $125M secured revolving credit facility, which had revolving commitments terminating in December 2019, to a new secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2022.

Among transaction details: