Hovnanian extends maturities on $700M of debt

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) closes several refinancing transactions that extend the maturities of more than $700M of the company's debt, including addressing all near-term maturities through 2021.
It also extends 50% of its upcoming maturities in 2022 and 2024.
The company also refinanced its $125M secured revolving credit facility, which had revolving commitments terminating in December 2019, to a new secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2022.
Among transaction details:
Exchanged or refinanced $221M of 10% senior notes due 2022 and $213.6M of 10.5% senior secured notes due 2024 into $350M of new 7.75% senior secured notes due 2026 and/or cash and $103.1M of new 11.25$ senior secured notes due 2026.
Entered into a 7.75% new revolver to replace its prior 10.0% secured revolver.
Refinanced near-term maturities consisting of 9.5% senior secured notes due 2020, 2.0% senior secured notes due 2021, and 5.0% senior secured notes due 2021 with the net proceeds of $283.3M of 10.5% senior secured notes due 2026.
