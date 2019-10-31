Alberta loosens oil production curbs, allows extra output moved by rail

Alberta makes a move to ease the pain of its crude production caps by allowing oil companies to exceed production limits if they ship the extra production by rail.

The special allowances, which will begin in December, will be based on each producer's average rail shipments during this year's Q1, says the Alberta government, which set its production cap for December at 3.81M bbl/day.

Suncor (NYSE:SU) CEO Mark Little, one of the Canadian oil CEOs who had lobbied for a crude-by-rail allowance, says the move "sets the stage for the government to remove itself from the Alberta crude markets."

Suncor, MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) each said today they would increase crude-by-rail shipments as a result of the new exemption.

SU said it poised to begin shipping as much as 30K bbl/day of oil by rail, and CVE plans to boost crude-by-rail shipments by as much as 20K bbl/day and will be able to raise output at an expansion at its Christina Lake oil sands project.