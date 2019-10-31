VietJet orders 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) scores more deals for its A320 narrowbody jets, winning an order from Vietnam's VietJet for 20 of the A321XLR extra-long-range variant while reportedly near another deal with Air Arabia, as the company continues to take advantage of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.

The VietJet deal is valued at $2.8B at list prices, but carriers typically get a discount for large orders.

VietJet says it expects the first aircraft to be delivered in 2023, adding that it will be the "first carrier in the world" to operate the new long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family.

Airbus and Emirati low-cost airline Air Arabia reportedly are working on a deal for 100 A320neo series jets as it looks to expand routes to Southwest Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe.

The deal would be valued at $10B at list prices and could be announced during the Dubai Airshow in November.