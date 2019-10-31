Veon wraps up DOJ deferred prosecution deal

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) says it's wrapped a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Dept., marking the end of a long compliance monitorship.

The company entered into the deal in February 2016 with the DOJ amid claims of bribery.

Now the DOJ has filed a motion in the Southern District of New York to dismiss the deferred charges.

"This is a significant milestone for our company which demonstrates the strong progress we have made in building a robust and sustainable compliance program across our business," says Chairman/CEO Ursula Burns. "A culture of ethics and compliance is now reflected in our structures, procedures and daily ways of working."