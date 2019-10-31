ProPetro shares smacked by short seller's report

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) plunged more than 9% in today's trade after short seller Culper Research issued a negative report questioning business dealings among its executives and board members, and criticizing an internal audit into disclosures and related-party transactions as a "farce."

The Culper report described a web of companies that named CEO Dale Redman, former CFO Jeffrey Smith and other PUMP executives as affiliates, and said a member of the board's audit committee is Redman's personal accountant and a signatory on multiple businesses affiliated with company's execs.

Reuters reported recently that PUMP is under investigation by the SEC, and the company said its board was examining accounting disclosures, internal controls and expense payments to top executives.