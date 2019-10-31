Key Energy skips interest payment, starts strategic review

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) -13.2% after-hours on news it has hired advisors to launch a review of strategic alternatives to address its capital structure.

In connection with the review, KEG says it did not make a scheduled interest payment due Oct. 18 under its term loan, resulting in a default.

KEG says it entered into forbearance agreements in which its lenders will not exercise any default-related rights until Dec. 6.

The company says it is "in active discussions with the lenders regarding [its] capital structure and the potential to reduce its debt level in light of challenging market conditions."