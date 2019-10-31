U.S. Cellular Q3 revenues top high estimates

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) has topped high estimates with its Q3 revenues after the figure grew 3% from last year.

Revenues hit $1.03B, and attributable net income came to $23M, down from a year-ago $36M.

Postpaid subscriptions fell by a net 19,000 Q/Q to 4.395M, amid declines in feature phones (-11,000) and connected devices (-17,000). Smartphones reversed course, though, with gains of 9,000.

Postpaid ARPU was $46.16, up from last year's $45.31 and last quarter's $45.90. Churn was 1.38%, up from last year's 1.29% and last quarter's 1.23%.

Prepaid subs grew by a net 9,000 to 510,000. ARPU was $34.35, up from last year's $32.09 but down slightly from last quarter's $34.43.

For the full year it estimates total operating revenues of $3.95B-$4.05B (narrowed from a previous $3.9B-$4.1B), OIBDA of $750M-$850M (narrowed from $725M-$875M), EBITDA of $925M-$1.025B (narrowed from $900M-$1.05B) and capex of $625M-$725M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release