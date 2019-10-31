TDS beats top revenue estimates in Q3

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) topped high-end estimates with its Q3 revenues, which ticked up nearly 2% year-over-year.

They landed at $1.32B, and attributable net income was $18M, much lower than last year's $46M amid heavy investments in fiber and cell networks.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which topped high-end revenue expectations.

Aside from cellular results, wireline residential connections rose sequentially for the second straight quarter, to 565,600. That figure's still down from a year-ago 568,600.

Voice connections landed at 266,100 (vs. last quarter's 269,000), Broadband at 242,200 (up from last quarter's 240,200) and Video hit 57,300 (up from last quarter's 56,200).

Residential revenue per connection jumped to $49.02 from last quarter's $47.88 and a prior-year $47.30.

Commercial wireline connections fell yet again, to 266,600 from last quarter's 273,500 and a year-ago 293,100. Voice fell to 121,200 from last quarter's 124,200; Broadband was flat at 20,6800; managedIP slipped to 124,500 from 128,300; and Video was flat at 400.

For the full year it sees revenues of $5.075B-$5.225B, OIBDA of $1.025B-$1.155B, EBITDA of $1.21B-$1.34B and capex of $940M-$1.09B.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release