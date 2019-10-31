Paratek -3.7% amid top-line omadacycline data

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is off 3.7% postmarket after its top-line results from an omadacycline study suggests more studies are needed.

The company announced the outcome of two exploratory Phase 2 clinical studies evaluating efficacy and safety of its modernized tetracycline omadacycline in patients with two common forms of urinary tract infections.

In both studies, omadacycline showed generally comparable levels of clinical success to either nitrofurantoin or levofloxacin, the company says. "However, the microbiological responses were generally lower than the comparators."

"Due to the exploratory intent and small numbers of subjects enrolled in each dose in these phase 2 studies, the Company has identified dose regimens that require additional investigation before determining any future development plans for these indications," Paratek says. "Additional analyses are ongoing including pathogen-specific level efficacy and relationships of both clinical and microbiological responses to urinary pharmacokinetic data."