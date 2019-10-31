Michigan law allowing Line 5 tunnel construction is constitutional, court rules

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) wins a favorable ruling from Michigan's Court of Claims that could allow the company's Line 5 crude oil pipeline to continue to run under the Straits of Mackinac.

The judge ruled legislation approved under former Gov. Snyder to allow for construction of a tunnel to house a new pipeline under the Straits is constitutional.

The decision overturns an opinion by Michigan's current attorney general, who says the state will appeal.

Line 5 ships 540K bbl/day of light crude oil and propane, and is a critical part of ENB's network that delivers most of Canada's crude exports to the U.S. and eastern Canada.