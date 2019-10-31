Eldorado Gold gets 20% Q3 production bump at lower cost

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +0.9% after-hours as Q3 earnings come in short of expectations but revenues more than doubled to $172M, boosted by higher sales volumes and average realized gold prices.

Q3 gold production climbed 20% Y/Y to 101.6K oz., including 32K oz. from the Lamaque mine in its second quarter of commercial operations, at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,031/oz. vs. $1,112/oz. in the prior-year quarter.

EGO's Q3 averaged realized gold price was $1,513/oz. vs. $1,177/oz. a year ago.

The company says extension of mine life at the Kisladag mine is supported by recent test results, and it plans to update long-term guidance based on results which are expected to be available in Q1 2020.