U.S. oil production shatters monthly record at 12.4M bbl/day

U.S. crude production surged 600K bbl/day in August to a record 12.4M barrels, enhancing the U.S. as the world's top oil producer, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.

Gulf of Mexico oil production jumped by 469K bbl/day - a 30% increase - in August to a record for the region at slightly more than 2M bbl/day.

Texas production rose 98K bbl/day and North Dakota added 28K bbl/day, the EIA says.

Also, monthly gross natural gas production in the lower 48 states increased by 2.6B cf/day to an all-time high of 104.2B cf/day in August.

Production from Texas, the biggest gas producing state, gained 1.9% to a record high of 28.5B cf/day.

