China turns on its 5G networks

China turned on its 5G networks ahead of schedule on Friday - after initially targeting a 2020 launch - amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S. that has turned into a battle over tech supremacy.

President Trump said earlier this year that "the race to 5G is on and America must win," and has been seeking to convince other countries to ban Huawei from their next-generation networks.

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA), China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) all unveiled 5G plans that start at around 128 yuan ($18) per month, though experts have warned of challenges to adoption including price and a lack of 5G capable handsets.