Lagarde takes reins of the ECB

Christine Lagarde begins her new gig atop the European Central Bank today at a time when persistently low inflation and weak growth are showing the limits of monetary policy.

Under a 2012 pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the eurozone from collapse, predecessor Mario Draghi drove interest rates deep into negative territory and pumped trillions of euros into the economy through QE.

With an almost exhausted ECB monetary toolkit, unprecedented dissent has broken out between those eurozone members who back this policy and those who are losing faith in further easing.