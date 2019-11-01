Big Oil set to release earnings

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) this morning will join the more than two-thirds of Dow components that have already posted Q3 results.

"If I look at the differentiation between Exxon Mobil and Chevron, Exxon has been in a series of lower lows and lower highs for quite some time. Chevron, though, looks like it’s in a high-level trading range after the stock moved from $70 to $130 and it's just consolidating," said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray.

The two stocks have come under pressure this week as the rest of the energy space sold off, "but, integrated, the big companies have been a safe haven within that sector," said Michael Binger, president of Gradient Investments.