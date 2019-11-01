Stocks head higher on China PMI surprise

Stocks across the globe are back in the green as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity overshadowed doubts raised by a Bloomberg report on whether the U.S. and China can reach a long-term trade deal.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI came in at 51.7 for October, the fastest expansion in more than two years, as export orders and production rose.

Shanghai climbed 1% on the news, the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.4% , while U.S. stock index futures have pulled ahead by 0.3% .

Also keep an eye on today's U.S. data reports. Non-farm payroll numbers and unemployment figures are out at 8:30 a.m. ET and manufacturing PMIs at 9:45.