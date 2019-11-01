GM strike looms over jobs report

Today's jobs report is expected to be unusually weak, weighed down by a strike at General Motors. Economists expect that only 89,000 jobs were created in October, down from 136,000 in September, with the unemployment rate ticking up slightly to 3.6% from 3.5%.

A better gauge of the U.S. economy may in fact be this morning's ISM manufacturing data, which is likely to show a contraction for the third month in a row.

Factory activity has been at the heart of recent sluggishness, with a decline in business investment a big reason for the weak 1.9% GDP growth pace seen during Q3.