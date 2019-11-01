Safe-T Group prices $3.5M public offering

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) has priced an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of ~$3.5M,consisting of (i) 31,400 units of American Depositary Shares and warrants to purchase 1.5 ADSs per warrant with each Unit consisting of one ADS and one Warrant, and (ii) 368,500 pre-funded units, with each Pre-Funded Unit consisting of a pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and a Warrant.

Each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of the Company and will be sold at a price of $7.00 per unit, and each Pre-Funded Unit will be sold at a price of $7.00 per unit, including the Pre-Funded Warrant exercise price of $0.001 per full ADS..

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 74,985 ADSs and/or Warrants.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, and to repay up to $470K of a convertible loan from April 2019.

The offering is expected to close on November 5.