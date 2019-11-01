Sachem Capital prices registered public offering of $30M of 6.875% notes
Nov. 01, 2019 6:00 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH)SACHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sachem Capital (NYSEMKT:SACH) has priced a registered public offering of $30M of 6.875% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due December 30, 2024.
- The net proceeds are expected to be ~$28.6M.
- The offering is expected to close on November 7.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $4.5M of Notes.
- The Notes will rank pari passu with all company’s unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future.
- The Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SACC” and begin to trade on or about November 12, 2019.
- Interest on the Notes will accrue at the annual rate of 6.875% and will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on each March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 that the Notes are outstanding, beginning December 30, 2019.