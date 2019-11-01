Novo Nordisk Q3 top-line up 9%; revenue guidance raised

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q3 results (DKK): Revenues: 30,277M (+9.1%); Diabetes and obesity: 25,456M (+8.9%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,821M (+9.7%).

Net Income: 10,194M (+12.8%); EPS: 4.29 (+14.7%); CF Ops (3M): 16,688M (+43.6%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,019M (-3%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,632M; Premix insulin: 2,596M (+3%); Human insulin: 2,237M (-6%); Total GLP-1: 8,492M (+28%); Obesity (Saxenda): 1,442M (+46%); Haemophilia: 2,524M (+10%); Growth disorders (Norditropin): 1,886M (+12%).

2019 Guidance: Sales growth: 5% - 6% from 4% - 6%; Operating profit: 4% - 6% (unch); CAPEX: Around DKK9B (unch); Free cash flow: DKK31B - 35B from DKK30B - 34B.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: Novo Nordisk reports Q3 results (Nov. 1)