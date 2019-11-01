China bans online e-cigarette sales

The e-cigarette industry's fortunes have soured quickly over the past few months as a lung disease linked to vaping affected hundreds and killed 37 people.

China has become the latest to ban online e-cig sales, while marketing campaigns across the nation will be brought to a halt.

Once seen as a useful tool to help smokers quit traditional cigarettes, e-cigarette sales are now banned by 27 countries including India and Australia.

