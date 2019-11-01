China bans online e-cigarette sales

The e-cigarette industry's fortunes have soured quickly over the past few months as a lung disease linked to vaping affected hundreds and killed 37 people.
China has become the latest to ban online e-cig sales, while marketing campaigns across the nation will be brought to a halt.
Once seen as a useful tool to help smokers quit traditional cigarettes, e-cigarette sales are now banned by 27 countries including India and Australia.
Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).
Now read: A Balanced Look At Heavily Discounted Tobacco Stocks - Part 3: Imperial Brands PLC And Its 10%+ Yield »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on MO