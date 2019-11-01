ImmunoGen Q3 top-line up 22%; revenue guidance raised

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q3 results: Revenues: $13.3M (+22.0%).
Net loss: ($21.8M) (+53.4%); loss/share: ($0.15) (+53.1%); Quick Assets: $204.5M (-22.0%).
2019 guidance: Revenues: $65M - 70M from $40M - 45M.
Key future events: Initiate MIRASOL by year-end.
IND filing for IMGC936 in H1 2020.
Present initial data from FORWARD II platinum agnostic and updated triplet combination studies in mid-2020.
Transition next generation anti-FRα ADC, IMGN151, to pre-clinical development in mid-2020.
Previously: ImmunoGen EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)
Update: Shares ahead 9% premarket on light volume.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on IMGN