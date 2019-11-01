Y-mAbs Therapeutics reports delay in U.S. application for omburtamab

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) discloses that its rolling U.S. marketing application for cancer candidate omburtamab may be delayed until Q1 2020. It previously filed its pre-BLA meeting materials in anticipation of discussing them with the agency this month, but, after assessing the information, the review team indicated that the event has been converted to a general guidance meeting. No particular reasons were given. It remains confident with the content of the material and still expects to complete the filing by the end of Q1 2020, adding that its commercial timeline remains as is.

It plans to begin its rolling BLA for naxitamab this month and also expects to complete the filing in Q1 2020.